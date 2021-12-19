Brad Pitt ‘seeking positivity’ despite facing losses in bitter custody dispute

Brad Pitt has reportedly been trying to retain his positive outlook despite struggling with the bitter fallout from his custody hearing.

This update has been brought to light by a source close to the Daily Mail and according to their findings, “The situation with the kids is still a difficult situation,' the source continued. 'It sucks. It is what it is. His kids matter the most to him. But there are just processes you have to go through.”

This news comes shortly after Pitt’s private judge was ousted from his position as a result of his relationship with the actor’s legal team.

An appeal for the same was shared by Jolie who believed the court was not made sufficiently aware of his connection.

However, Pitt’s lawyers continue to hit back against the joint custody call citing it as “effectively upended the constitutionally authorized temporary judging system in California.”

Since it subsequently “throws open the door to disqualification challenges at any point during a case, even if the party raising the motion has long been on notice about the alleged grounds for disqualification.”

Pitt’s lawyers also alleged that Jolie was “made aware of Judge Ouderkirk's significant professional history with Pitt's counsel from the very start,” but did not seek disqualification until now.

“After more than four years of contentious litigation, every day of which has harmed the children and their father, an important and considered custody decision will be entirely undone as a result of an administrative error that is wholly unrelated to the merits of the custody dispute itself.”

Before concluding they also added, “California law requires that a party seeking disqualification of a judge file a written statement objecting to continued proceedings before the judge 'at the earliest practicable opportunity’ after discovery of the facts constituting the ground for disqualification. Failure to do so constitutes waiver or forfeiture of the party's right to seek disqualification.”