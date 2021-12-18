Tom Holland confirms he is a BTS fan: ‘they are a big deal’, watch video

Tom Holland has currently all eyes on him with his hotly-released film Spider-Man: No Way Home but he is glad to be compared to the world famous K-pop band, BTS.

During his appearance on Twitter Movies with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Holland surprised ARMY – BTS’ official fandom, with his surprising revelation.

The stars reacted to fans’ interesting tweets during the show. The superhero film’s cast came across a tweet in which a netizen compared getting Spider-Man’s tickets to obtaining the septet’s concert ticket.

To which, Holland said, “Oh, that’s a big comparison. BTS are a big deal”

“I really like the edits of BTS. They’re always done really well. Very entertaining,” he added.

Batalon and Zendaya also praised the group, saying, “They’re lit”

The clip was shared on the official Twitter account of Twitter Movies. The video was captioned, “Tom Holland in #BTSARMY confirmed.”



