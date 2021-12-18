Gigi finds support in Bella Hadid after Zayn Malik split

Gigi Hadid has her sister Bella Hadid for support after she broke up with Zayn Malik, following his alleged altercation with mother, Yolanda Hadid.
According to sources, Gigi has developed a close bond with her sister throughout this challenging period.
"Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident. Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family," said the source.
Earlier, Malik was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident in September in which he allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain," court documents obtained by PEOPLE said.
"Gigi is done with Zayn. She's a really private person, so Bella has really been there to support her," the source continued.
"It's been tough on all of them because they're all so close. That's her mom, but it's still her baby's father, even though their romantic relationship is over."
Added the insider, "This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family."
After wedding in Rajasthan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai. Vicky has resumed shooting for his...
Zaid Ali recreated a popular scene from 2004 film, 'Main Hoon Na,' starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen in lead
Book 'Tech Noir: The Art of James Cameron' shows how his early ideas evolved into films
'Season 1 allowed us an escapism when it came out,' shares Lily Collins
Harry's rift with William could be a cause of him distancing from the entire royal family
'Yeah. I do a Cher impersonation,' admits Scarlett Johansson