Jennifer Garner’s pals bashe Ben Affleck’s ‘insensitive’ comments

Jennifer Garner’s close friends have hit back against Ben Affleck of for all the insensitive comments he made about their marriage.

Garner’s pal seem livid over the allegations and comments and told Page Six, "Jen has been the only one picking him up time and time again when he’s done horrible things — fallen off the wagon or worse."

One of her closest friends also revealed, "Jen stood by him because she loves him. This is the mother of his children."

Even an insider close to the outlet stepped forward with a claim regarding Affleck’s alcoholism struggles and admitted, “Anyone who knows addict behaviour knows how untrue those comments could be for any addict, but particularly Ben. It’s one of the first tenets of AA not to place blame for your disease."

This news comes shortly after it was reported that Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Affleck for his blameworthy comments against the mother of his children.