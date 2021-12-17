Katrina Kaif flaunts her culinary skills post wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has started cooking for her husband Vicky Kaushal nearly a week after their wedding.



Taking to her Instagram stories, the new bride shared a photo of a plate full of ‘suji ka halwa’ and confirmed she cooked it by herself.

She wrote in the caption of it, “Maine banaya (I cooked it)”.

She also wrote, ‘chaunka chardhana’ followed by a smiling face emoji.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, December 9 and announced their wedding on social media with stunning photos.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the actress had said.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in film Tiger 3, also starring superstar Salman Khan.