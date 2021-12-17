Prince Charles, Harry ‘absolutely’ making improvements since tell-all release: report

Experts highlight the growing relationship between Prince Charles and Prince Harry since the tell-all release.

This news has been brought forward by royal expert and commentator Stewart Pearce.

In his interview with Us Weekly, he noted, “It’s just their style of managing that level of emotional intensity is completely different, you know?”

“Prince Charles is, by nature, a very shy man and like to [be by] himself. That doesn’t mean he’s uncaring it, he just finds demonstration or emotional display … [to be] really difficult.”

Before concluding Mr Pearce also noted that the only reason their dynamic has been improving is because of Prince Harry “more forthcoming” response towrds Prince Charles “easily closed down”emotions.