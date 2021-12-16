Prince Harry and Meghan Markle unlikely to travel to UK for Christmas celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who might have feelings to spend time with the monarch, are in line to miss out on some Royal Family festivities next week.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are residing in Calfornia with their children Archie and Lilibet, won't be in the country to join the royal family.

According to new reports, Queen Elizabeth has decided to cancel her annual Christmas lunch with the Firm in the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omircon.

Around 50 members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles, 73, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 74, were expected to gather at Windsor Castle next Tuesday for the Queen’s Christmas lunch.



But, the monarch don't want to put her loved ones at risk amid ongoing health crisis.

Last year, the longest-reigning monarch didn't go ahead with the Firm because of the pandemic but moves to cancel the event for the second year are being resisted.



Harry and Meghan are also unlikely to travel across the pond due to the implementation of travel restrictions in wake of the Covid Omicron variant.



The extended family enjoy wine, crackers and a feast inside the castle next week, ahead of traditional festivities that will be hosted over Christmas by the Queen.