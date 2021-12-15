HEC ordered to shut illegal campuses of private universities across country

A file photo of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Underscoring the need to ensure implementation of Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) uniform policies across the country, the Supreme Court Wednesday directed the education body to close down all the illegal campuses of private universities in the country.

At the outset of today's hearing, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that universities are not allowed to establish their campuses outside their premises.

The SC issued the ruling while hearing a petition regarding the non-issuance of degrees by the HEC to the students of the illegal campuses of the private universities.

The apex court directed the HEC to issue degrees to the pass-out students of the illegal campuses of the private universities via a "special process".

Students’ counsel Ali Zafar apprised the SC that Lahore High Court (LHC) had earlier directed the NAB to take action against the private universities.



On this, Justice Bandial ruled, “HEC has powers; NAB is not needed to probe the issue.”

Ali Zafar said that the students had moved the LHC for their degrees. He said that the LHC had declared the campuses of private universities illegal.

Upholding the LHC order, Justice Bandial said that the high court had given a correct verdict based on facts.

The federal and provincial governments did not extend any cooperation to HEC, the court observed.



The SC will order the federal government to amend the law to empower HEC if the body is helpless to take action against the illegal campuses, said Justice Bandial.

He said the apex court will not compromise on the provision of higher education to the young generation.