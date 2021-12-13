IHC defers framing of contempt charges against ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim till Dec 20

A file photo of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday deferred till December 20, the framing of contempt charges against the former chief judge of Gilgit-Baltistan Rana Shamim in a case related to the publication of an affidavit drafted by him in which serious allegations of judicial manipulation by ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar were levelled.

At the outset of today's hearing, the IHC Chief Justice IHC Chief Justice Minallah again ordered Rana Shamim to submit his original affidavit before the court till next Monday.

Referring to the investigative story published in the newspaper, Minallah said, “An attempt was made to erode the public confidence in the judiciary just because of this one news.”

Offering himself and fellow judges for accountability, Minallah said, “I and other judges of his court are ready for accountability." He warned that the court will not allow anyone to end the public’s confidence in the court.

