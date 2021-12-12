Veena Malik on marrying again: 'I believe there is somebody out there for me'

Actor Veena Malik is sharing her plans around finding a life partner.
Speaking with a local media outlet in a recent interview, the star gushed over the thought of marrying again, sharing some of the qualities she would look in her husband.
"If at all, I get married again InshaAllah. But I'll marry a pious, religious man because a person who has fear of Allah, never does injustice to you," Veena began.
She added, "The person who is not afraid of Allah, is very cruel. So I would like to marry a guy who is good looking and I would like to marry someone with whom I can carry forward my relationship from this world to Jannah InshaAllah."
When asked if there is a special someone in her life, Veena shared: "There's nobody right now, but I believe there is somebody out there for me. I'm not looking for him but I know he will come to me when the time is right."
Veena married Asad Khattak in 2013. The actor later parted ways from the husband in 2017, after two kids.
Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa spark dating rumours amid their recent outing in Goa
U.K rapper ArrDee and Tom Grennan will perform at Jingle Bell Ball 2021, in wake of the artists' withdrawals
Bhasin on December 12 tearfully remembered the late Sidharth Shukla, who would’ve turned 41 on Sunday
Roshan is all praises for Khurrana’s performance in his latest release 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'
Anushka Sharma said, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home."
Sidharth passed away earlier this year and friends are remembering the late actor on his birth anniversary