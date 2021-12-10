Ananya Panday admits she’s also swooning over Katrina-Vicky’s wedding pics

Ananya Panday just admitted that she’s no immune to get starstruck by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding swoon-worthy pictures.

The just-married couple announced their wedding with postcard-worthy photographs on Instagram on Thursday December 9 as they penned down a heartfelt note along with it.

As soon as their pictures were up on social media, fans took over internet to gush over their clicks.

However, the 23-year-old actor tried to make way in between the viral photos from the intimate ceremony to flaunt her beauty on the photo-sharing app.

Panday stunned fans with her gorgeous looks from the Filmfare OTT 2021 Awards as she dropped a series of picture on her Facebook-owned platform on Friday, December 10.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the photo, “I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hi!”

Reacting to the post, actor Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Hahaha, caption! Hello cutie,” while Neelam Kothari Soni commented “So pretty!"

On the work front, Panday has recently finished filming of her upcoming movie Liger, also starring Vijay Deverakonda.