US to opt for 'other options' if Iran nuclear talks fail

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has ordered his staff to prepare "additional measures" if troubled talks over Iran's nuclear program, which resumed Thursday in Vienna, fail to reach a resolution.
"The president has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"We will have no choice but to take additional measures," she added.
The latest round of talks began last week and were paused on December 3 with Western participants accusing Iran of going back on progress made earlier this year.
International diplomats restarted the talks Thursday for what the chair of the negotiations called the "difficult endeavor" of reviving the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers.
The heads of delegations from the parties to the 2015 deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia -- were present at the talks in Vienna.
An American delegation plans to take part indirectly in the coming days.
Reefs along eastern coast of Africa and island nations like Mauritius and Seychelles face high risk of extinction...
It is only the Russian leader's second trip abroad since the coronavirus pandemic began
Indonesia sits on Pacific Ring of Fire, where meeting of continental plates causes high volcanic, seismic activity
Findings of Khalistan referendum will be shared with United Nations and international bodies to create wider consensus
The US has warned that it wouldn't let Iran 'slow walk' the nuclear talks with the world leaders while accelerating...
Russia has suffered 75,000 deaths in October, making it the deadliest month during the current Covid-19 pandemic