Britney Spears awarded right to sign documents after lengthy conservatorship battle

Britney Spears has finally been awarded the right to sign her own documents after a lengthy and drawn-out court battle over her 13-year-long conservatorship.

The singer was awarded the right on Wednesday, December 8th and according to the findings at the hearing, her attorney Mathew Rosengart, explained, "she has the power to do whatever she wants to do.”

According to Variety, the attorney told presiding judge Judge Breda Penny, that Britney is “an independent woman” and does not fall under the conservatorship “anymore.”

Jamie was also phoned in during the interview and his petition to have access to the estate plan was shot down since it would be unwarranted under any “normal situation.”

“A normal person would never have to show their estate plan," the attorney pointed out during the hearing.

Britney’s legal team even accused Jamie of not providing documents that the team alleges "shed light in regard to his abuses and the alleged conduct.”

"We served papers for his deposition. He did not appear for his deposition the first time; he did not appear for his deposition a second time, so he has not yet been deposed," Mathew reportedly said. "But he will be deposed in this case. I look forward to taking his deposition."