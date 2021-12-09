 
Olivia Wilde pays ‘Pleasing’ homage to beau Harry Styles with latest outfit

By Web Desk
December 09, 2021
Olivia Wilde continues to prove her support for beau Harry Styles with her outfits, and we’re sure he will be quite pleased with her latest one.

The Booksmart director stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles this weekend and to fans amusement, was seen in a sweatshirt repping Styles’ latest beauty line, Pleasing.

She paired the statement shirt with some standard leggings and Adidas sneakers, as pointed out by Page Six, and made sure to keep her face covered.

For fans looking to cop her look, the crewneck, worth $95, is already sold out!

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Wilde has rocked Styles’ merch.

She was previously seen in a ‘Treat People With Kindness’ sweatshirts. She was even seen in a t-shirt with her boyfriend’s ‘Love on Tour’ concert logo splashed across it. 