Pakistan can play role in reducing China-US tensions: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan addressing the inaugural session of Islamabad Conclave 2021 in the Federal Capital on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that Pakistan can play role in bridging differences between China ad the United States and reducing tension rather than joining any political bloc.

Addressing the inaugural session of Islamabad Conclave 2021 in the Federal Capital on Thursday, he said the situation is going towards a new Cold War and added, "Pakistan should try its best to stop the formation of these blocs because we should not become a part of any bloc."

The Pakistani PM offered his good offices amid increasing tensions between the two world powers with major Western countries siding with the US in boycotting Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

PM Imran Khan said that the Cold War between the US and the then Soviet Union had caused great loss to the world and we don’t want to get trapped in a potentially new one.

“We want to unite people,” he said while referring to his efforts to bring Iran and Saudi Arabia closer.

Moving to regional challenges, he said the major issues including Afghanistan and Kashmir, can only be resolved through dialogue.



The prime minister urged the world leaders to play their role in averting the impending humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by releasing their frozen assets. He said these assets are linked with saving the lives of 40 million Afghan people, who have been suffering for so long.

The premier said through the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in its forthcoming Foreign Minister's meeting, we will try to play our role in saving Afghan people against any humanitarian crisis.

The prime minister said we tried our best to develop peace with India since he assumed office in 2018 but unfortunately Modi-led Indian regime took every initiative as our weakness.

He regretted that the Hindutva led BJP regime could become a threat for its own country as the specific ideology has excluded its major population and exclusion can only create radicalism.

Elaborating his policy for regional collaboration, the PM said Pakistan wants to enhance the connectivity for increasing trade with regional countries.

In this regard, he said, we are trying to take maximum benefit from CPEC.

PM Imran Khan said climate change is another challenge that requires a collective approach to be resolved on a priority basis. He said to deal with it, we started the Ten-Billion Tree Tsunami program that is being appreciated at every world forum.



He said it is unfortunate that the global leaders are not focused on it as their personal interests clash with the desired steps.