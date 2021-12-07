 
Tuesday December 07, 2021
Entertainment

Nick Cannon avoids addressing controversy in latest tweet

Nick Cannon was trending on Twitter over a picture

By Web Desk
December 07, 2021
Twitter users are having a field day trolling  TV host and rapper Nick Cannon  after his latest appearance on national TV.

Hundreds of fans shared controversial clip of the  comedian , accusing him of being carless and indecent. 

The users started trolling him  under replies and comments section of his latest posts on Twitter and Instagram with questions regarding the new controversy.

Despite receiving hundreds of queries online, the rapper chose not to react and instead   shared   what's coming up on "The Masked Singer".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote "This week on "The Masked Singer", Robin and Nicole are stepping out from behind the desk and dusting off their vocal cords. For the first time ever, judges are signing with contestants! Tune in on Wednesday at 8/7c to see how they do."