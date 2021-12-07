 
Tuesday December 07, 2021
FBISE to announce results of HSSC I, HSSC II on December 10

FBISE says the announcement will be made at 3:30pm

By Web Desk
December 07, 2021
The logo of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE). — Twitter
The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) said on Tuesday it would announce the results of HSSC I and HSSC II on Friday, December 10.

The announcement will be made at 3:30pm, the board said.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFEPT), Naheed S Durrani, will be the chief guest of the result declaration ceremony, it added.