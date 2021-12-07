FBISE to announce results of HSSC I, HSSC II on December 10

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) said on Tuesday it would announce the results of HSSC I and HSSC II on Friday, December 10.
The announcement will be made at 3:30pm, the board said.
Federal Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (MOFEPT), Naheed S Durrani, will be the chief guest of the result declaration ceremony, it added.
