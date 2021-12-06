Katrina Kaif’s sister lands in Jaipur ahead of her rumoured wedding

Kat and Vicky's rumoured wedding seems to be getting real as their family arrives in Jaipur

It seems like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding may be getting realer as the reported date gets closer with the couple’s family members already being spotted arriving in Jaipur.

According to Pinkvilla, Kat’s sister Natacha Turcotte is the latest from ‘Team Bride’ to land in Jaipur, and was snapped getting out of the airport in a white tank top paired with classic denim.

Natacha, who made sure to cover her face with a mask, was also seen pushing her baby in a pram. See pictures:

The rest of Katrina’s crew is reportedly already in Rajasthan, where wedding preps are in full swing.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Vicky and Katrina will be tying the knot on December 9 at the Six Senses Resort in Rajasthan.