NA-133 Lahore by-polls: PML-N looks to retain seat for fourth time

PML-N candidate Shaista Pervaiz Malik. — Facebook

LAHORE: As the counting of votes for Lahore's NA-133 constituency by-polls continues across 254 polling stations, PML-N appears to be emerging as the winner.

The win will enable the party to retain the NA-133 seat for the fourth time.

The polling began at 8am this morning and continued till 5pm without any interruptions. At 5pm sharp, the gates of the polling stations were closed so as to prevent more people from entering.

According to Geo News, amid the chilly weather in Lahore, the voter response to the by-poll remained rather 'cool'.



Unofficial, preliminary results obtained by Geo News for 205 polling stations show PML-N's Shaista Pervaiz Malik in the lead with 37,139 votes.



PPP's Aslam Gill is in second place with 23,684 votes.

The NA-133 seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik who died of heart complications on October 11.







According to the Punjab election commission, there are 254 polling stations in the constituency, including 22 polling stations of A category, 198 of B category and 34 polling stations of C category.

Of these, 199 polling stations have been declared sensitive. Around 200 separate polling stations have been set up for men and women and 54 mixed polling stations have also been set up.

The total number of voters in the NA-133 constituency is 440,485, of which 233,585 are male voters and 206,927 female voters.

There were 11 candidates contesting the polls, including the former seat holder's widow, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, and PPP's Aslam Gill.

The PPP actively campaigned for the NA-133 by-election in Lahore, which is considered a stronghold of the rival PML-N, in the hopes of reviving the party in Punjab.

The PML-N has retained the seat thrice in the past with Pervaiz Malik winning it in 2018 with 89,699 votes, Waheed Alam Khan in 2013 with over 100,000 votes and Naseer Bhutta in 2008 with a margin of over 32,000 votes.

After the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the nomination papers of PTI candidate Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his covering candidate, his wife Mussarat Cheema, no PTI candidate is in the race.