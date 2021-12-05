Fawad Khan sings Kishore Kumar song amid Dubai birthday bash: Watch Here

Fawad Khan is making fans swoon with his singing!
The Humsafar star, who is currently joined by friends in Dubai, is ringing in his 40th birthday in style.
Fawad and wife Sadaf Fawad Khan hosted celebrities including Sanam Saeed, Ammara Hikmat, Mohib Mirza, Bilal Lashari, and more on a cruise party in Dubai over the weekend, where the actor charmed guests with his immaculate singing skills.
In a video that is making rounds on the internet, Fawad is seen bringing back EP days as he holds a mic to sing Kishore Kumar's Dilbar Mere.
Leaving his guests absolutely smitten, the 40-year-old ensured everybody loved his performance.
Take a look:
Sonam Kapoor remembers ‘first year’ with husband Anand Ahuja, shares throwback pic: ‘Love you always and...
Manson’s nomination for Kanye West’s song 'Jail' was removed by the Recording Academy earlier this week
Abhishek issued a warning to online trolls attacking his daughter, says she is off-limits to criticism
Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif’s wedding: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reportedly
Sussane, former wife Hrithik Roshan, and Arslan have been linked after being spotted at multiple parties
Saeed and Mirza were spotted at superstar Fawad Khan’s 40th birthday party on a yacht in Dubai