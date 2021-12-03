Alec Baldwin credits Hilaria Bladwin for helping him through Rust shooting incident

Alec Baldwin wore his heart on his sleeve and revealed how his wife Hilaria Bladwin gave him strength following the the Rust shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
After his first sit down interview since the incident with ABC News, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of him holding one of the six children he shares with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.
In the caption, the actor penned a touching note tagging his wife and sharing how she has been his source of encouragement through the tough times.
"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me," Alec wrote, tagging Hilaria.
"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live," he continued.
"Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."
