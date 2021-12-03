Experts fear Meghan Markle’s court win sets ‘dangerous precedent’

Royal experts fear the aftereffects of the ‘dangerous precedent’ Meghan Markle’s court case win is setting.

This claim’s been made by media lawyer Matthew Dando, during his interview with Express royal editor Richard Palmer.

There he was quoted saying, “This is a troubling judgement which has very concerning consequences for freedom of expression.”

“By preventing key evidence being heard regarding the preparation of the Duchess’ letter and its intended audience, the Court of Appeal has presumptively elevated the Duchess’ privacy rights over matters of public interest and freedom of expression.”

“This decision heightens concerns that privacy laws permit public figures selectively to determine what can be reported about them and manipulate the media narrative.”

“It also sets a dangerous precedent that anyone arguing against that status quo may not even be entitled properly to test the claimant’s evidence in court.”