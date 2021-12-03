Experts fear Meghan Markle’s court win sets ‘dangerous precedent’

Royal experts fear the aftereffects of the ‘dangerous precedent’ Meghan Markle’s court case win is setting.
This claim’s been made by media lawyer Matthew Dando, during his interview with Express royal editor Richard Palmer.
There he was quoted saying, “This is a troubling judgement which has very concerning consequences for freedom of expression.”
“By preventing key evidence being heard regarding the preparation of the Duchess’ letter and its intended audience, the Court of Appeal has presumptively elevated the Duchess’ privacy rights over matters of public interest and freedom of expression.”
“This decision heightens concerns that privacy laws permit public figures selectively to determine what can be reported about them and manipulate the media narrative.”
“It also sets a dangerous precedent that anyone arguing against that status quo may not even be entitled properly to test the claimant’s evidence in court.”
Mariah Carey shares her best Do’s and Don’ts for the Holiday season
Rihanna cleared the air over her alleged pregnancy in an Instagram DM conversation with a fan named Jen
Avril Lavigne weighs in on her newfound relationship with Mod Sun
File Footage While Prince William has...
Miley Cyrus hits Forbes official 30 Under 30 list days after ringing in her 29th birthday
Michael Fawcett resigned over cash-for-honorary-titles scandal