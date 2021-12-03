Lizzo addresses the overwhelming pressures of returning to the Top 10

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lizzo recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the urgency she feels to return to live music and topping international charts.

The singer shed light on it all while speaking to People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I felt like I was going to be rusty, but it's almost like second nature."



Even though “I've learned to trust myself and trust my body again. My confidence was shook a little bit over this time, like, 'Will people care? Are people going to show up?' They proved me wrong. I got my confidence back."

But slowly "I let go of the part of myself I lost — being anonymous, privacy — but I've gained so much."

"My dreams are coming true. People love my music. That's all I ever wanted. I was really hungry back then, burning the candle at both ends."

But now "Now I have this sort of calm to me, like: 'You've done it. Enjoy it. Appreciate it.'"

However, there is an aspect of the music industry that still affects her negatively, "The commercial success I think is where the pressure is. Everyone's like, 'You gotta have the same type of No. 1s and Grammys.'”

“First of all, I didn't expect none of that, so I'm not expecting it this time either. What I do expect of myself is to make great music, and I've done that."