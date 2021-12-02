IPL 2022: You will be surprised to know hefty salaries of rising stars

Photo: file/ cricinfo

Some of the India Premier League’s (IPL) rising stars saw a massive hike in their salaries after the franchises retained 27 players under the retention policy of the league for the next season.

You will be surprised to know the hefty amount paid to the rising players of the IPL. The IPL franchises paid millions of rupees to retain famous players like Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

However, a massive rise has also been seen in the salaries of some rising stars this year.

Venkatesh Iyer - Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had signed Venkatesh Iyer for INRs2 million in 2021. The all-rounder impressed in his first IPL season and soon he earned his maiden Indian cap. KKR raised his salary by 40 times ahead of IPL Auction 2022. He now has a contract worth Rs8 crore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs20 lakh in 2021. He won the Orange Cap in the same year and also made his international debut for India.

In view of his excellent performance, Chennai Super increased his salary by 30 times to Rs6 crore ahead of the IPL auction 2022.

Arshdeep Singh - Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings had signed Arshdeep Singh for Rs2 million 2021. The IPL franchise has retained the left-arm uncapped fast bowler for Rs4 crore. He saw a 20 times increase in his salary.

Abdul Samad - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs2 million in 2021 and the franchise has now increased his pay by 20 times to Rs4 crore.

Mayank Agarwal - Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings had signed Mayank Agarwal for Rs1 crore in 2018. His pay has now been raised by 12 times to Rs 12 crore ahead of IPL auction 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the names of those players who retain their previous teams are not included in the auction under the retention policy of the league.