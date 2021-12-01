Dia Mirza pledges to donate 1 lac each day to mark her 40th birthday

Dia Mirza pledges to donate a lakh each day to mark her 40th birthday

Actor and climate warrior Dia Mirza has promised to donate a lakh each day for the forest warriors on her 40th birthday.

Mirza who is an actress and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador will do the deed over a span of 40 days with the hope that her followers will also do their bit to make a collective difference.

The 39-years-old actress took to her Twitter handle to make a special request to her fans amid her birthday to help the front-line forest warriors who lost their lives during the ongoing pandemic.

Dia added, "Beginning with my 40th birthday on 9 December, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will (contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities/match or better that amount) as we seek to maximise our collective impact!"