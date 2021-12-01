Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding NDA agreement for guests

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are allegedly getting married this month and Indian media is spilling details from the couple's wedding day.
The big day, that is supposed to be held in Jaipur, will consist of strict SOPs fro guests, including a non-disclosure agreement to be signed by guests
Some of the content of the NDA list, as per India Today include:
In the wake of new COVID-19 variant, Omicrom, both Katrina and Vicky are also planning to downsize the guest list.
"They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued,"said the source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West in February
Baker, who left the US in 1925 to escape racial segregation and found fame in France, is buried in Monaco.
Police seized more than 500 rounds of ammunition from the set, which they believed to be a mix of blanks, dummy rounds...
Kim Kardashian will be honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this year
Kylie Jenner got a Disney Park ride cleared of visitors to get an exclusive ride, sparking controversy
Victoria Beckham enjoys lunch with son Romeo after the British Fashion Awards