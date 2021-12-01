 
close
Wednesday December 01, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding NDA agreement for guests

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'don’t want to take any chances'

By Web Desk
December 01, 2021
Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushals wedding NDA agreement for guests
Inside Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding NDA agreement for guests

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are allegedly  getting married this month and  Indian media is  spilling  details from the couple's wedding day.

The big day, that is supposed to be held in Jaipur, will consist of strict SOPs fro guests, including a non-disclosure agreement  to be signed by guests

Some of the content of the NDA list, as per India Today include:

  • No disclosure of wedding attendance
  • No photography
  • No sharing pictures on social media
  • No sharing location on social media
  • No contact with the outside world till you leave the venue
  • All photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners
  • No reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue

In the wake of new COVID-19 variant, Omicrom, both Katrina and Vicky are also planning to downsize the guest list. 

"They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued,"said the source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.