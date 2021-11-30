Tom Holland to star in more 'Spider-Man' movies, reveals the producer

Tom Holland is expected to star in more Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects after Spider-Man: No Way Home.
The Spider-Man’s long-time producer, Amy Pascal recently spilled that the upcoming super hero film will not be that last time Holland worked with the franchise.
During her conversation with Fandango, Pascal opened up on the character’s on-screen future.
She stated, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.”
The Sony producer also shared, “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”
However, fans have to wait a bit longer as nothing related to the matter has been confirmed so far.
The Sussexes quit the monarchy after the 95-year-old monarch made an unexpected move
Kim-Pete's romantic relationship irks Katherine Ryan
Priyanka Chopra shared a BTS glimpse from her time in London
Harry and Meghan have been living in Montecito, Santa Barbara ever since they stepped back from their royal duties
Photos of Jesy Nelson flirting in a drunk state with Leigh-Anne Pinnock's ex emerge
Shraddha Kapoor embraced Monday morning with a sweet and vibrant smile