Pakistan has few weeks to contain Omicron threat: Asad Umar

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar (L) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan (R) are addressing a joint press conference.

ISLAMABAD: In view of the alarming surge in cases of the new coronavirus strain, Omicron, around the world, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar Monday warned that the new COVID-19 variant will inevitably come to Pakistan.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Asad Umar said that the country has only a few weeks to contain the Omicron threat.

According to initial reports, Omicron is extremely dangerous and more infectious as compared to the other coronavirus strains, said the minister.

“Vaccination is the only effective way of protection against Omicron,” Umar said, adding that the government would launch a massive vaccination campaign across the country within two to three days.

“We cannot stop Omicron but can reduce its effects by adopting preventive measures,” he added.

Talking about the government’s preventive measures, the minister said that they were tightening restrictions for the passengers coming from abroad and increasing testing capacity in high-risk areas.

He urged the masses to get themselves fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Sindh makes booster dose compulsory for fully vaccinated people



The Government of Sindh had decided to make a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine compulsory after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Daily Jang reported Sunday.

The Sindh Health Department had announced that a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine will be administered to fully vaccinated individuals.

Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah had told Daily Jang that the decision to administer fully vaccinated individuals a booster jab has been made in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the province.

He had said that consignments of the vaccine are being imported for the purpose.

"The booster jabs are currently being administered at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus but the scale of vaccination will be expanded across the province," Shah had said.

He had further stated that no fee will be charged for the administration of the booster jab.

Shah had requested the fully vaccinated individuals to get the booster jab and advised those who are yet to get the basic vaccination to get themselves immunised against the virus.