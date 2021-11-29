Camila Cabello enjoys first movie night after split with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello enjoyed a movie night days after split with boyfriend Shawn Mendes following two years of dating.
Taking to Instagram, Camila posted her stunning photo with the poster of Disney´s new animated musical fantasy film Encanto and said, “I was desperate to see this movie and we ran to the movie theater last night to go watch it!!”
She also thanked US actor Lin-Manuel Miranda for representing Latinos.
Camila said, “Lin, thank you for continuing to represent Latinos and sharing our stories with the world!”
“I loved it so much! Go watch in theaters if you haven’t,” the singer further said.
The Encanto has topped the North American box office for the three-day weekend, taking in an estimated $27 million.
Shawn Mendes and Camila announced the end of their relationship earlier this month.
