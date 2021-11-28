Queen only picks up the phone to talk to royals from The Firm: Find out

The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late,' said a source

Queen Elizabeth is only interested in attending phone calls from two royals within The Firm.



Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said on Royally Us podcast, “Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone."

“But the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren," he added.

Amid her fragile health condition, the 95-year-old monarch will reportedly host the Royal Family at Sandringham House for Christmas.

“The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas,” a source told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

She was referring to the handful of health scares she gave the world this year, including a hospital stay for “testing," the source said.