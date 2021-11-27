Jason Sudeikis, Keeley Hazell getting serious after Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis and Keeley Hazell are planning to take their budding romance to the next level.

The couple, that had casually dated after Sudeikis' split from long time fiancée Olivia Wilde, is getting serious as per sources because the SNL star feels "safe" with the model.

The pair were spotted getting intimate on a beach in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this week, an insider says that Hazell is hoping her relationship with the 46-year-old star is longterm.

The insider said, “Jason was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia; she’s the mother of his kids. But he has known Keeley for a long time, and he feels safe and relaxed with her. They enjoy each other’s company."

“Keeley has really helped him through his split with Olivia,” the source added.