Chittagong: Hasan Ali finished with figures of 5-51 as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 330 runs in the first innings of the first Test on the second day in Chittagong on Saturday.
Liton Das made 114 for Bangladesh while Mushfiqur Rahim chipped in with 91 as Bangladesh, who resumed on 253-4, were all out on the stroke of lunch break, adding 77 runs to their overnight score.
Mehidy Hasan struck an unbeaten 38 to take Bangladesh to the 300-run mark before Hasan claimed two wickets in two balls to bring an end to Bangladesh's innings.
Pakistan had Bangladesh on the ropes on day one at 49-4 but the hosts fought back thanks to Liton and Mushfiqur.
Pakistan looked sharp right from the start of the second day's play when Hasan trapped Liton leg-before in the second over of the morning.
Struck on his backfoot, Liton was initially given not out but Pakistan successfully reviewed the decision.
Liton, who shared 206 runs with Mushfiqur in the fifth wicket, hit 11 fours and a six in his 233-ball innings.
Hasan then dismissed Yasir Ali for four with a fine in-swinger that rattled the leg and middle stumps of the debutant.
Faheem took a thin edge from the bat of Mushfiqur, effectively ending Bangladesh´s chance for a big total.
Mushfiqur struck 11 fours in his 225-ball stay at the crease.
Bangladesh first innings (overnight 253-4)
Shadman Islam lbw b Hasan 14
Saif Hassan c Abid b Shaheen 14
Najmul Hossain c Sajid b Faheem 14
Mominul Haque c Rizwan b Sajid 6
Mushfiqur Rahim c Rizwan b Faheem 91
Liton Das lbw b Hasan 114
Yasir Ali b Hasan 4
Mehidy Hasan not out 38
Taijul Islam c Shafique b Shaheen 11
Abu Jayed c Shafique b Hasan Ali 8
Ebadot Hossain b Hasan Ali 0
Extras (lb 14, w1, n1) 16
Total (all out; 114.4 overs) 330
Fall of wickets: 1-19 (Saif), 2-33 (Shadman), 3-47 (Mominul), 4-49 (Najmul), 5-255 (Liton), 6-267 (Yasir), 7-276 (Mushfiqur), 8-304 (Taijul), 9-330 (Jayed), 10-330 (Ebadot)
Bowling: Shaheen 27-8-70-2, Hasan 20.4-5-51-5, Faheem 14-2-54-2 (w1), Sajid 27-5-79-1, Nauman 26-6-62-0 (nb1)
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Sharfuddoula (ENG)
TV Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)
Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)
