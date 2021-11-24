Lahore is world's most polluted city today

For the second time in less than a week, Lahore has once again been ranked as the world’s most polluted city with a particulate matter (PM) rating of 241, data from the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed Wednesday morning.
As per the latest data released by the Air Quality Index, Lahore has been declared the most polluted city in the world again, leaving New Delhi behind.
Meanwhile, Karachi recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 173, placing the city at the fifth spot on the global index of the world's most polluted cities.
Mongolia’s city Ulaanbaatar became the world’s second-most polluted city, while India’s Kolkata and New Delhi were ranked third and fourth on the index.
Lahore schools to remain shut thrice a week as smog worsens
A day earlier, the Punjab government had decided to shut private and government schools in Lahore thrice a week as the smog situation in the provincial capital has taken a turn for the worse.
In a notification, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar had said the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. The commissioner said private offices in the provincial capital would also remain shut three days a week.
Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification had said.
Fawad Chaudhry says he has excused himself from attending conference when told it will conclude with "an absconder's...
Former prime minister denounces the accountability watchdog, terming it a "tool kleptocrats use to change loyalties"
There would be no gas crisis in the country if the government would have imported LNG timely, says Bilawal
Government will defend use of EVMs and i-voting if challenged in court by Opposition, says AGP Khalid Jawed Khan
COVID-19 claims another four lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours
Opposition alliance's chief says PM Imran Khan will not get a chance to escape when the PDM reaches Islamabad