Lahore is world's most polluted city today

Lahore ranks the most polluted city in the world again. Photo: file

For the second time in less than a week, Lahore has once again been ranked as the world’s most polluted city with a particulate matter (PM) rating of 241, data from the Air Quality Index (AQI) showed Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Karachi recorded a particulate matter (PM) rating of 173, placing the city at the fifth spot on the global index of the world's most polluted cities.

Mongolia’s city Ulaanbaatar became the world’s second-most polluted city, while India’s Kolkata and New Delhi were ranked third and fourth on the index.

Lahore schools to remain shut thrice a week as smog worsens



A day earlier, the Punjab government had decided to shut private and government schools in Lahore thrice a week as the smog situation in the provincial capital has taken a turn for the worse.

In a notification, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar had said the restriction would be in place from November 27 to January 15. The commissioner said private offices in the provincial capital would also remain shut three days a week.

Schools and offices will be closed on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, the notification had said.