‘Hawkeye’: Hailee Steinfeld feels 'fortunate' to play character of a 'strong-willed' woman

Actress Hailee Steinfeld revealed details about her role in upcoming film Hawkeye.

For the unversed, Steinfeld is a newcomer to the Marvel world as this marks her debut role.

In a radio interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM programme, the Romeo and Juliet star said, “I feel it’s a great privilege, and I’m very excited to be amongst [Black Widow and Captain Marvel].”

“It’s an honor to be playing this incredibly determined and strong-willed and opinionated young woman. And I’m very excited for people to meet her and to see her in this show.”

In a recent chat with Variety, Hailee stated, “Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up — somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals, I am very excited for people to meet her.”