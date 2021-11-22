Akshay Kumar congratulates Ajay Devgn as he clocks 30 years in Bollywood

Counted as one of the most-versatile stars of Indian cinema, superstar Ajay Devgn, who had made his successful Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991, clocks 30 years in the showbiz world today.

Celebrating the special day for the Omkara actor, who has come a long way in his career and had successfully established himself as a bankable star, his fans and fellow co-stars have turned to their social media to congratulate him on completing three decades in Bollywood.

The 52-year-old Devgn’s dear friend and Sooryanvanshi co-star Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and recalled fond memories from the time when they used to take martial arts classes during their initial days and how their friendship remained intact all these years.

Sharing an unseen picture from the sets of Sooryavanshi with the Singham actor, wherein both the actors were seen dressed as cops, the Khiladi Kumar wrote in the caption, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! (I remember as newbies, we used to practice martial arts together at the Juhu beach when your dad used to train us. What amazing days).”

The Bhuj actor replied on his post, “Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside.”

Not just Akshay, but megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note for Ajay and referred to him as 'Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion.'

Ajay was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which featured Akshay and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He also announced Singham 3 recently as part of Shetty's cop universe.