Pakistani all-rounder Shaoib Malik with son Izhaan Malik and Sania Mirza. Photo: file

DHAKA: Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik will not play today’s match (Third T20) against Bangladesh due to his son Izhaan's illness.

Shoaib Malik will leave the Pakistani squad in Dhaka today and will depart for Dubai to see his ailing son.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement today (Monday) confirmed that Shoaib Malik will not be available for the third T20I match against Bangladesh.



Iftikhar Ahmed will most likely replace him in the playing XI. PSL star Shahnawaz Dahani will also make his debut today.

The former Pakistan captain will depart for Dubai at 10:00am local time.

The PCB said that the national Twenty20 squad will leave Dhaka via Dubai tomorrow at 6:30 pm after the conclusion of the T20 series.

Spinners Imad Wasim and Usman Qadir will return home after staying with their families in Dubai for a few days.

The Test squad, which reached Bangladesh on Sunday, will leave Dhaka for Chittagong tomorrow at 3:00pm.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Chittagong from November 26

The PCB added that bowling consultant Vernon Philander will leave the squad after the first Test. He will fly to South Africa on December 1.

The second and final Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Dhaka from December 4.