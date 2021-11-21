 
Sunday November 21, 2021
Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian get SNL cast's blessings over new romance

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson confirmed their romance earlier this week when they were seen holding hands

By Web Desk
November 21, 2021
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's new romance has been given approval by the Saturday Night Live cast members. 

Three of Pete’s co-stars shared their reactions over the news that he is dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time," Kenan Thompson said.

"I’m always happy when he’s happy."

"I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out," Bowen Yang said.

"Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn! I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits, so I think they’re on their way. [At least] that’s what Instagram told me," Chris Redd said. 