Britney Spears in search of venues for wedding with Sam Asghari 

American pop star Britney Spears is preparing to get married to long-time beau Sam Asghari.
As per PEOPLE, the 39-year-old is looking for the perfect wedding venue to tie the knot.
"Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she'd like and has been considering venues," the insider says.
The news comes after Britney announced that her wedding dress is being designed by Donatella Versace.
The couple announced their engagement in September, four years after dating.
A source close to the star told PEOPLE that she "wants to get married as soon as possible," adding: "It will be a small wedding."
