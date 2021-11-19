Queen's purple hands spark frenzy as fans debate over monarch's failing health

Eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice how the Queen's hands appeared purple in a picture/ File footage

Queen Elizabeth has fans worrying about her health after a picture of her inside Windsor Castle went viral.



The photo shows the monarch standing with General Sir Nick Carter during her first engagement after pulling out of an in-person appearance at Remembrance Sunday.

Eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice how the 95-year-old's hands appeared purple in the picture, raising concerns over her health.

According to Dr Jay Verma of the Shakespeare Medical Centre, “It might be Raynaud’s phenomenon or just really cold hands.

"The purple is due to deoxygenated blood," he told Metro.

"Purple hands can be caused by “lack of circulation, frail skin, exposed veins, bruising, a leakage of blood to the tissue beneath the skin," the medical expert added.

Queen Elizabeth drew attention from across the globe after she cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland on advice from her doctors.

She also skipped a reception for the global investment summit at Windsor on Tuesday, October 19.