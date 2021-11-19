Meghan Markle shares rare insights into Archie’s bond with Lilibet

File Footage

Meghan Markle recently sat down for a candid interview and weighed in on the relationship her son Archie shares with his younger sister Lilibet.



The mother-of-two shared the news while speaking with Ellen DeGeneres on the Farewell Season of The Ellen Show.

She started off by saying, "[Archie] loves being a big brother. Someone told Harry and me that when you have one kid it’s a hobby and two children it’s parenting.”



"And suddenly we were like 'oh right'. Everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment, ‘Oh this is fun... oh this is how it is now'.”

During the course of her interview, Meghan even dropped some details regarding the childrens’ last Halloween and admitted, "We wanted to do something fun for the kids.”

But after a while, it seemed like “the kids were just not into it at all,” especially after five minutes dressed as a dinosaur and skunk.