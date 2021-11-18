TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail, confirms party spokesperson

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi. — Facebook/File

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi has been released from jail, a development which comes after the government had struck a secretive deal with the party last month, Geo News reported Thursday.

The TLP chief was taken into custody in April shortly after the federal government declared the TLP a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws and launched a broad crackdown against it.

The government, following violent protests from the TLP last month, had struck a deal with the party after which, the organisation's name was removed from the First Schedule, Rizvi's name was taken out from the Fourth Schedule, and several supporters were released from jails.

More to follow