TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail, confirms party spokesperson

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi has been released from jail, a development which comes after the government had struck a secretive deal with the party last month, Geo News reported Thursday.
The TLP chief was taken into custody in April shortly after the federal government declared the TLP a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws and launched a broad crackdown against it.
The government, following violent protests from the TLP last month, had struck a deal with the party after which, the organisation's name was removed from the First Schedule, Rizvi's name was taken out from the Fourth Schedule, and several supporters were released from jails.
More to follow
PTI minister says he respects institutions and does not speak against them
Details of the "decisive" anti-government long march to be finalised on November 23
Prime minister says matter is in the court and they will do what they seem fit, say sources
Shamim had earlier said he could not say when and to whom the affidavit was given
In its recommendation, OGRA recommended jacking up the price of diesel and petrol by Rs5 per litre
"An attempt has been made to shake the people's confidence in the judiciary," says Justice Athar Minallah