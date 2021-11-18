Lady Gaga gushes over Michael Polansky in rare interview

The 'A Star is Born' actress said Polansky and her three French bulldogs are the reason she lives

Lady Gaga came forth gushing over beau Michael Polansky in a rare interview with Hollywood Reporter.



The A Star is Born actress said Polansky and her three French bulldogs are the reason she lives.

“My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life,” she revealed to the outlet in her new cover story.

Talking about the dognapping incident that occurred a couple of months ago, Gaga shared, "Everybody’s OK.

“Everybody’s healing. I pray for Ryan all the time. I’m so grateful that we did not lose him. And every day I thank God for the safe return of my dogs.”

Gaga said authorities told her the theft of her bulldogs, which occurred while she was shooting her new movie in Italy, was “random” rather than a targeted attack on Fischer.

“It’s what reminds me that I’m just like everybody else in some ways,” she said. “We’re all susceptible to these things.”