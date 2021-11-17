Marvel exec confirms Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther won’t be recast

Black Panther producer said Marvel will neither recast nor use a CGI version of Boseman for sequel

Black Panther producer Nate Moore has confirmed that Marvel will not be recasting Chadwick Boseman’s character T’Challa in the film, reported The Independent.

Talking on The Ringer-Verse Podcast, Moore revealed that the studio has ruled out any possibility to recast or even use a computer-generated version of Boseman in Black Panther sequels, saying, “We just couldn’t do it.”

“When Chad passed, it was a real conversation we had with Ryan Coogler (director) about what do we do, and it was a fast conversation,” shared Moore.

“I think we all feel so much of T’Challa in the MCU on the screen – not in comics – is tied to Chadwick’s performance, is what he brought to that role both on and off-screen.”

Moore added that figuring out the story for the forthcoming Wakanda Forever sequel without the character of T’Challa was the “biggest challenge” for the team.

Boseman, whose first outing as King T’Challa was in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and last in Avengers: Endgame, passed away in August 2020 after a prolonged battle with colon cancer.

Wakanda Forever is slated for a November 8, 2022, release.