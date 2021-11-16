Zara Noor Abbas shares stunning photos from Istanbul trip, check out



Actress Zara Noor Abbas shared stunning clicks from her trip to Turkey on social media.



The actress visited Turkey to attend the IPPA Awards where Zara received the honour of Best Supporting Actress Film Viewers Choice Award.

Taking to Instagram, the Zebaish actress took to Instagram and shared breathtaking pictures from her trip.





Zara was seen strolling around the streets of Istanbul as she posed under stunning backdrops clad in style.

Fans gushed over her pictures and showered her post with love and praise.

The star took out time from her busy work schedule to reflect on her life and ease her mind from all stress.







