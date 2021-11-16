Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya breaks silence on ‘custom duty row’

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Photo: file

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, reacting to the reports widely circulating on social media that his two luxury watches worth Rs 50 million (Indian currency) were seized by customs officials at the Mumbai airport on his return from Dubai, said that he voluntarily went to the airport customs counter to declare the items brought by him and pay the requisite customs duty.

Earlier, reports were circulating on social media platforms that Pandya’s two watches worth Rs50 million were seized by the customs officials at the airport on Sunday night after he failed to produce their bills.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian cricketer said that that only one watch worth Rs 15 million had been taken by the customs officials for "proper valuation".

Giving details, Pandya said, “Early on Monday morning, 15th November, on my arrival from Dubai, after picking up my luggage, I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to pay the requisite customs duty.”

Expressing his displeasure over the rumors, the cricketer said that wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding his declaration to customs at the airport.

“I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid. As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however, customs is doing the proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay.”

He clarified that the cost of the watch was approximately Rs 15 million and not Rs 50 million per the rumours floating around on social media.

Pandya said that he is a law-abiding citizen of the country and he respects all government agencies.

“I have received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I have assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared,” he added

Pandya claimed, “All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded.”