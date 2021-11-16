Dionne Warwick wants Jake Gyllenhaal to give Taylor Swift her ‘Red’ scarf back

The American singer, Dionne Warwick recently joined the online debate related to Taylor Swift’ scarf as she demanded Jake Gyllenhaal to return it back.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the 80-year-old singer opened up, “If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it.”

“It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

Since release of song, All Too Well, netizens have been talking about the dig Swift took on her ex-beau.

Detailing her breakup with The Guilty actor, the Blank Space songster serenaded the lyrics, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house...And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.”

As soon as the re-recorded track made to public, fans called out Gyllenhaal, bringing up the ‘scarf’ question once again.

For those unversed, the actor’s sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal also addressed the long-running joke during her interview with Andy Cohen several years ago.

She stated, “Never understood why everybody asked me about the scarf. What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf.”