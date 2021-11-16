Adele sheds light on her anger over people’s reaction to her weight loss

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele recently wore her heart on her sleeve and admitted that she has “no intention” of trying to “validate how people feel about their bodies.”

The singer weighed in on it all while speaking to Oprah Winfrey on the Adele One Night Only Special.

There she started off by referencing the shock and ‘upset’ many fans felt seeing her lose weight and admitted, "I'm not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career."

"I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not,” and that’s how she admits she’s always been treated.

The 15-time Grammy winner also went on to say, "I was body positive then and I'm body positive now. It's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies.”

Before concluding she added, “I feel bad if anyone feels horrible about themselves but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."