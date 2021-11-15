Kanye West 'masked' clones spotted in NYC ahead of 'Donda' deluxe release

West amped up promotions for Donda deluxe, sending out creepy masked clones on the streets of NYC

Kanye ‘Ye’ West amped up promotions for the Donda deluxe remix release, sending out masked clones of himself on the streets of New York City, reported TMZ.

More than a dozen people were spotted near Union Square, NYC, on Saturday in outfits that matched one of Kanye’s own; a Gap Round jacket paired with a black cap and black pants, and a full, fair skin-coloured facemask.

The only difference between Ye’s fit and the clones was the choice of footwear; while the copycat Kanye’s were seen strutting around in white Balenciaga sneakers, Ye had opted for the Balenciaga rain boots.

According to the gossip portal, the stunt is meant to promote an upcoming re-release of Kanye’s album Donda that was released in September.

Sources also told TMZ that the rapper has already held a listening event at a club in Los Angeles.

Photo: Page Six

As for the bizarre outfit, Kanye was seen in it last month when he met with Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen at the Loews Regency Hotel in NYC.

Cohen has since explained it, saying that Kanye wore it “so that people would not recognize him in the busy city.”