Singer Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter found dead

Daughtry has postponed concert dates after the sudden death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah

American singer Chris Daughtry has postponed upcoming concert dates after the sudden death of his 25-year-old daughter Hannah Daughtry, reported People.

Following the devastating news, Chris’s band stated, “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Chris has since taken to Instagram to mourn the tragic loss of his daughter, posting a picture of her with a heartfelt message that reads, “I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”

“We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family,” he added, thanking fans and followers for their prayers and condolence.





Hannah was found dead at her home on Friday, and emerging details at TMZ hint at a possible homicide after Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly was reportedly arrested at Fentress County Jail the same day her body was found.

Law enforcement has not confirmed if he was arrested in connection to her death, however, District Attorney General Jared Effler has confirmed that a death investigation is underway.