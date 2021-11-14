Meghan Markle’s shocking ‘uncomfortable truth’ unearthed: report

File Footage

Experts recently shed unveiled some uncomfortable truths regarding Meghan Markle’s privacy battle.



Royal expert Camilla Tominey and during her interview with The Telegraph she shared some of these truths and was quoted saying, "Far from being unsupported by the 'institution', as they described the monarchy to interviewer Oprah Winfrey, the evidence appears to tell a different story.”

She also went on to say, “Rather than being abandoned, it is a damning indictment of the gospel according to Harry and Meghan.”

"Of course, what we have really learnt from this week’s court proceedings is how much control the Sussexes actually had all along – and how much those around them desperately tried to save them from themselves."